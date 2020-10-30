Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Friday, October 30, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
BusinessFeatured

Local Dog Treat Company Knick Knack Paddy Whack Helps “Give a Dog a Home”

By Tyra Wu

A new local dog treat company is helping rescue dogs find new homes. Mayor Richard Bailey started the company in October and is partnering with PAWS of Coronado. Photo courtesy of Knick Knack Paddy Whack. 

- Advertisement -

A new local dog treat company is helping rescue dogs find their forever homes. Knick Knack Paddy Whack aims to stop the euthanasia of dogs in the San Diego area and beyond. The company, founded by Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, works with local animal shelters to promote their dog treats. Then they donate the profits back to the shelters in order to help give every dog a home. 

“I used to work for a large company so I have experience working in the private sector,” Bailey said. “Now having observed how difficult and time consuming it can be for nonprofits to raise funds to accomplish their mission, I started brainstorming ways to apply business concepts in the nonprofit sector. The idea of forming a for-profit business where the nonprofits are the beneficiaries and are treated as shareholders came to mind as a concept worth exploring.” 

- Advertisement -

Mayor Bailey recently launched the company in mid-October, and says he’s happy with the progress they’ve made already. 

“We haven’t done a lot to promote it quite yet, but so far we’ve generated over $3,000 in annualized profits that will be donated right back to the nonprofits and it’s only been up for a couple weeks,” said Bailey. “We’re pretty optimistic that we’ll be able to grow this pretty quickly.”

- Advertisement -

Richard Bailey
Bailey says so far, the response from the community has been positive. 

Bailey says so far, the response from the community has been positive. 

“A lot of people have their preferred breed of dog that they like to own and still want to do their part to help animal shelters and rescue groups and this is one easy way to do that,” Bailey said. 

The company has eight shelter partners so far, and Bailey anticipates they’ll be up to a dozen in a few weeks. One of the first shelters they approached was PAWS of Coronado. Operations manager Mikaela Boudreau says they were thrilled to partner with Knick Knack Paddy Whack. 

“The PAWS vision is for every animal to have a safe and loving forever home, and KKPW is working to achieve that not only through assisting PAWS, but by providing essential resources to animals all over the San Diego area,” Boudreau said. “Not only is KKPW going to help PAWS find forever homes for animals in need, but it also provides a way to treat the pets already in their families to make their lives even brighter. Being able to help more animals, homed or looking for a home, was a no brainer for us.” 

Profits will go back to the company’s shelter partners, including PAWS of Coronado. 

As a shelter partner, PAWS receives all of the profits from any subscription that lists PAWS of Coronado as the shelter of choice, and a percentage of the profits from anyone who elects to split their purchase amongst all of the shelter partners. Boudreau says PAWS plans to use the income to fund their medical and behavioral programs. 

Over the summer, the medical team at PAWS treated cancer, rehabilitated dogs suffering from extreme starvation, and treated a severe burn all in the same month. Boudreau says intensive medical care like this requires significant volunteer support and fundraising. However, that has been a challenge during the coronavirus pandemic. 

“In our environment where we work to provide care for even the most difficult of cases, this additional source of funding is essential,” Boudreau said. 

Although the company is currently partnering with local animal shelters, Bailey says he hopes to eventually have rescue groups and shelters from across the nation as partners.

“The nice part about this mission is that the return on our investment is helping animals. Because the goals of our animal shelter partners are completely aligned with our mission, it makes it so that everything we bring in is just support for them.”

For more information about Knick Knack Paddy Whack, head to their website.

 

Support Coronado JournalismYour support will enable us to continue publishing informative and inspirational stories about the issues and people of the Coronado community.
Become a Monthly Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Tyra Wu
Tyra Wu
Tyra is a multimedia journalist with several years of experience. She has worked at various news organizations including Fox 5 San Diego, KPBS and The Coast News. She is also a student at SDSU studying journalism.Tyra grew up in Carlsbad and is excited to be reporting on another coastal community. She is particularly interested in reporting on issues of race, diversity and education. When she's not working you can find her surfing, hiking or hanging out with her dog, Hachi.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Maintaining Your Windows’ Shine Between Cleanings

Professional window cleaning is the best way to maintain the appearance of your windows. Unless you, or your housekeeper, have professional window cleaning equipment,...
Read more
Business

Coronado Veteran Takes Business to New Heights with iFLY Oceanside

Coronado residents Melissa and Robert Blomsness own an indoor skydiving center called iFLY Oceanside. Rob is a combat Navy SEAL sniper who trained in...
Read more
Education

InclusioNado Organizes CUSD Diversity Book Drive

Following the social unrest of summer 2020, a group of Coronado community members formed the grassroots organization, InclusioNado. The mission of InclusioNado is to...
Read more
Education

Coronado Crossing Guards Assist with Student & Family Safety

After months of distance learning at home, cohorts of Coronado students are slowly returning to school, which means many bikes, scooters, skateboards, and pedestrians...
Read more
Business

Investing Through an Election

For investors, knowing some history about how elections have affected markets in the past may make them more able to stay the course with...
Read more
City of Coronado

Public Invited to ‘Virtual’ Avenue of Heroes Banner Ceremony Nov. 7

The City of Coronado invites the community to attend a very special Avenue of Heroes Banner Dedication Ceremony, which will be held “virtually” on...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Gyms Embrace Outdoor Workouts During Coronavirus Pandemic

After years of planning, Erin Ayres opened her studio, Yoga on C, in the beginning of July. About a week later, Governor Gavin Newsom...
Read more
Business

Outdoor Recreation Companies Adapt to Pandemic Restrictions

As people look for things to do during the coronavirus pandemic, many are turning to the outdoors. Local outdoor recreation companies are implementing new...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more

In support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sherry Hughes RichterI'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. As a product of Coronado schools and a member of a...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Coronado Veteran Takes Business to New Heights with iFLY Oceanside

Coronado residents Melissa and Robert Blomsness own an indoor skydiving center called iFLY Oceanside. Rob is a combat Navy SEAL sniper who trained in...
Read more
Business

Local Dog Treat Company Knick Knack Paddy Whack Helps “Give a Dog a Home”

A new local dog treat company is helping rescue dogs find their forever homes. Knick Knack Paddy Whack aims to stop the euthanasia of...
Read more
Education

InclusioNado Organizes CUSD Diversity Book Drive

Following the social unrest of summer 2020, a group of Coronado community members formed the grassroots organization, InclusioNado. The mission of InclusioNado is to...
Read more
Education

Coronado Crossing Guards Assist with Student & Family Safety

After months of distance learning at home, cohorts of Coronado students are slowly returning to school, which means many bikes, scooters, skateboards, and pedestrians...
Read more
City of Coronado

Public Invited to ‘Virtual’ Avenue of Heroes Banner Ceremony Nov. 7

The City of Coronado invites the community to attend a very special Avenue of Heroes Banner Dedication Ceremony, which will be held “virtually” on...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.