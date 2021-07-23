Friday, July 23, 2021
New TV Series Set to Film in Coronado

By Tyra Wu

The TV series will be based off a contemporary romance novel written by San Diego author Alana Quintana Albertson.

A new TV series is set to begin filming in Coronado later this year. It’s based on the contemporary romance novel “Ramón and Julieta” written by San Diego author Alana Quintana Albertson. The story is set in Coronado, with many references to places locals will likely recognize—from Bay Books to Holland’s Bicycles. 

“Think Latinx Crazy Rich Asians meets You Got Mail,” Albertson said. “It’s about two star-crossed lovers who meet on Day of the Dead, in Old Town. [They] realize that they are the children of bitter rivals when Ramón, a wealthy businessman, purchases her block in Barrio Logan, where she is the chef of an award winning sea to table taco shop.”

The book will be released on February 1, 2022, but Albertson says she’s had the idea for a long time. She has lived in San Diego for more than 20 years and took inspiration from its rich history.

“I dreamt of this book for years before I wrote it,” Albertson said. “I wanted to reflect San Diego’s amazing culture and show Latinx joy. For this book, I had Ramón, who lives in La Jolla, move to Coronado to be closer to Julieta in Barrio Logan. They fall in love in Coronado, shop at Bay Books and Holland’s and stay at the Del.”

Albertson studied English at Stanford University and received a masters of education from Harvard.

Albertson is a self-professed ‘binge-writer.’ She says it took her just two weeks to put this book onto paper. Albertson has more than 30 books under her belt. However, this will be her first time adapting her writing to a TV series. She was approached with several offers for TV rights for this novel and recently signed with Gina Rodriguez. 

“I’m over the moon. We had four incredible offers for TV/film rights but I signed with Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Kristen Campo (The Killing). We just secured our DREAM showrunner (can’t mention until the contract is finalized) but I couldn’t be happier.”

Albertson will work as an executive producer on the show, which she says will likely be filmed in Coronado later this year or early next year. She’s long been a fan of the Crown City and many of her other books are also set in Coronado. 

“I love Coronado and hope to move there soon. One of my books, The Mermaid and The Triton is about a US Olympic synchronized swimmer who teaches mermaid fitness at the Del and ends up becoming the first female Navy SEAL.”

When she’s not writing, Alberston runs a nonprofit dog rescue called Pugs N Roses.

To learn more about Alberston, you can visit her website.

Tyra Wu
Tyra is a multimedia journalist with several years of experience. She has worked at various news organizations including Fox 5 San Diego, KPBS and The Coast News. She is also a student at SDSU studying journalism.Tyra grew up in Carlsbad and is excited to be reporting on another coastal community. She is particularly interested in reporting on issues of race, diversity and education. When she's not working you can find her surfing, hiking or hanging out with her dog, Hachi.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

