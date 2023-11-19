Sunday, November 19, 2023
Social Bytes: Surfing Seal Spotting “Hanging Whiskers” off Coronado Beach

Wildlife likes to enjoy the waves just as much as the Coronado surfers. We absolutely love this video! Can you spot the seal “hanging whiskers” in the footage below?

Many thanks to Tony Perri, Coronado Beach Company and Ken Bitar, KB Drone Services, who captured the drone videos.

