72.9 F
Coronado
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
People

Social Bytes: Ryan Seggerman Wins Singles and Doubles Pro Tournament in Tunisia

Less than 1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Former CHS Islander (2017), Ryan Seggerman, won both the singles and doubles International Tennis Federation (ITF) tennis tournament in Tunisia earlier this month.  Congratulations!

L to R:  Patrik Trhac and Ryan Seggerman won the doubles title.

Follow Ryan Seggerman on Instagram or his ATP page.

Social bytes are social media stories worth sharing (bytes is in reference to computer memory bytes). Have a “social byte” that highlights someone from the Coronado community? If so, send the social link to [email protected].

Related:

Ryan Seggerman: First Coronado CIF Champion Since Randy Nixon in 1979



Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Social Bytes: Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Padres Game

People

2023 Coronado Crown Cup Tennis Results – Find Out Which Teams Were Crowned

People

Race to Raise $90,000 at the 14th Annual Make-A-Wish Amazing Race for Children’s Wishes

People

Safe Harbor Coronado Seeks Executive Director

Community

Stop the Sewage Club Formed at Coronado High School (Video)

Community News

‘Team Anne’ Walks to Honor Memory of Friend While Raising Awareness and Money

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Giveaway: Chance to Win Two VIP Tickets to Cymbiotika San Diego Open on 9/13

Entertainment

Cymbiotika San Diego Open Has Started – Tennis Pros Up Close (Deals Inside)

Military

An Enduring Legacy: SEAL Team THREE Celebrates 40 Years

People

Social Bytes: Coronado Teen, Shane Cannon, Smacks 4 Bombs, Tallies a .444 Batting Average in 14 Games

People

Social Bytes: Coronado Teen, Eddie Reynolds, “Whips” for the Gold and Finishes Fourth in Dual Slalom

Business

Video: Villa Capri Hotel Demolished – See What’s Coming Next

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Social Bytes: Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at...