Social Bytes: Ryan Seggerman Wins Singles and Doubles Pro Tournament in Tunisia

Former CHS Islander (2017), Ryan Seggerman, won both the singles and doubles International Tennis Federation (ITF) tennis tournament in Tunisia earlier this month. Congratulations!

L to R: Patrik Trhac and Ryan Seggerman won the doubles title.

Follow Ryan Seggerman on Instagram or his ATP page.

