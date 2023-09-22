68.4 F
Social Bytes: Chef Kelly Cahoon Has a Hankering for Meat & More

Less than 1 min.
Holy BBQ sauce! Coronado’s Chef Kelly has over 90,000 followers on Instagram and after watching a few of her videos, we get it…MEAT!  Whether she is in her “copper kitchen” or outside on the BBQ, Chef Kelly knows how to prep it, make it sizzle and deliver the good eats. Let’s just hope we get invited over to her Coronado kitchen to sample it someday!

 

Follow Chef Kelly Cahoon on Instagram – get inspired!  Or, visit her website here.

Social bytes are social media stories worth sharing (bytes is in reference to computer memory bytes). Have a “social byte” that highlights someone from the Coronado community? If so, send the social link to [email protected].



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

