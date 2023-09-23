72.6 F
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Social Bytes: If You Know You Know – Probably Bothers You Too

This “slight inperfection” was spotted today at the Vons parking lot in Coronado. For those of you with a little “Type A” in you, yes, it bothers us too. Not a big bother, just a “why not just line the lines up?” kind of bother. Yes, we brought it to the attention of the manager at Vons and we both had a good chuckle. Check out this post by Bored Panda if you want to see more examples that will make you scratch your head – or perhaps, pull your hair out.

Social bytes are social media stories worth sharing (bytes is in reference to computer memory bytes). Have a “social byte” that highlights someone from the Coronado community? If so, send the social link to [email protected].



