Bridgeworthy: Photo Walk through Chicano Park Celebration

On Saturday, July 10, at the eastern end of the San Diego – Coronado Bridge, Chicano Park was celebrated with music, art and lowriders. Interested San Diegans visited the lively park for an event called “Chicano Park Vive! Healing, Educating, and Leading,” one of several cultural events happening throughout the summer. The family-friendly event also included activities for kids.

The next event, Danza, is July 18 from 10 am to 2 pm, when about 100 Aztec dancers with groups from across San Diego County will perform at Chicano Park. The cultural initiatives are in collaboration with the Chicano Park Steering Committee, University of San Diego’s Turning Wheel Project, Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center and the San Diego Foundation.

For more information on the summer events, including these listed below,

visit chicano-park.com:

Sunday, July 18: “Danza”

Saturday, August 7: “Anastasio Hernández Rojas Mural”

Saturday, August 21: “Música”