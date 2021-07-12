Monday, July 12, 2021
Bridgeworthy: Photo Walk through Chicano Park Celebration

By Trina Frederiksen

Chicano Park full of people for the cultural event.

On Saturday, July 10, at the eastern end of the San Diego – Coronado Bridge, Chicano Park was celebrated with music, art and lowriders. Interested San Diegans visited the lively park for an event called “Chicano Park Vive! Healing, Educating, and Leading,” one of several cultural events happening throughout the summer. The family-friendly event also included activities for kids.

The next event, Danza, is July 18 from 10 am to 2 pm, when about 100 Aztec dancers with groups from across San Diego County will perform at Chicano Park. The cultural initiatives are in collaboration with the Chicano Park Steering Committee, University of San Diego’s Turning Wheel Project, Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center and the San Diego Foundation.

The colorful and vibrant murals depict a range of Chicano cultural and historical imagery.

For more information on the summer events, including these listed below,
visit chicano-park.com:
Sunday, July 18: “Danza”
Saturday, August 7: “Anastasio Hernández Rojas Mural”
Saturday, August 21: “Música”

 

Trina Frederiksen
Trina is a Danish photographer who recently moved to the US to be with her husband, a Navy boatswain's mate. She now resides in Imperial Beach.Trina has travelled the world and lived in several countries, from arctic Greenland to Mexico. She enjoys exploring cultures and cuisines. Always carrying a camera, she loves to document the world around her and get to know the people she photographs.

