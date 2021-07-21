Thursday, July 22, 2021
A Flavorsome Photo Walk at Coronado Farmers Market

By Trina Frederiksen

The Coronado Farmers Market has been around for 33 years bringing fresh fruit, vegetables and other farm products from local farms to Coronado tables. Coronado residents come together each week, year round, to sustain family farms and the real people that make them up.

Go check out what’s growing in season and chat with your local farmer. Open every Tuesday from 2:30-6:00 pm. Located by the Ferry Landing Marketplace on 1st St & B Ave.

Trina Frederiksen
Trina is a Danish photographer who recently moved to the US to be with her husband, a Navy boatswain's mate. She now resides in Imperial Beach.Trina has travelled the world and lived in several countries, from arctic Greenland to Mexico. She enjoys exploring cultures and cuisines. Always carrying a camera, she loves to document the world around her and get to know the people she photographs.

