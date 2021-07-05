4th of July Photo Walk at the Coronado Ferry Landing

Trina is a Danish photographer who moved to San Diego to be with her husband, a Navy boatswain's mate. Here she discovered Coronado and felt drawn to the island community.Trina has travelled the world and lived in several countries, from arctic Greenland to Mexico. She enjoys exploring cultures and cuisines. Always carrying a camera, she documents the world from her perspective. At the heart of her work is getting to know the people she photographs to explore the deeper story.