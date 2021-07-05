4th of July Photo Walk at the Coronado Ferry Landing

People flocked to the Coronado Ferry Landing for the Independence Day celebrations. The pier and Centennial Park are prime locations for cookouts and family fun, and for viewing the San Diego Big Bay Boom 4th of July fireworks show.
Trina is a Danish photographer who moved to San Diego to be with her husband, a Navy boatswain's mate. Here she discovered Coronado and felt drawn to the island community.Trina has travelled the world and lived in several countries, from arctic Greenland to Mexico. She enjoys exploring cultures and cuisines. Always carrying a camera, she documents the world from her perspective. At the heart of her work is getting to know the people she photographs to explore the deeper story.
The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.