Liquor Store Plays Role in Local Bride and Groom Getting Hitched (Photos)

(Photos and words by Kristen Vincent Photography)



What is more Coronado then swinging by your favorite liquor store between your ceremony and reception on your wedding day? Well, that is just what Stuart and Liza Blair did on August 6, 2022.

Theses newlyweds are both from Coronado. Stu began lifeguarding in 2009 and would swing by Park Place Liquor & Deli to grab a sandwich nearly every shift he worked. Liza grew up on the island herself and the two got in the routine of grabbing food at the deli for picnic dates.

The bride and groom decided that beverages were in order and swung by to say hello to Ramies and the crew. Walking in you knew that they loved this place and that this place loved them. They didn’t get their favorite Park Chicken Ciabatta that day, but dance moves were had, drinks were bought and these two found a way to sneak in a trip to their favorite spot on their wedding day.

How Coronado is that?!

