The Coronado Times has a vibrant Instagram feed full of photos and videos showcasing the latest visual updates and happenings around Coronado.

Daily news is primarily found via the website, email newsletter and Twitter feed, but we encourage Instagram users to follow us to stay connected to Coronado.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coronado Times News (@coronadoisland)

View more Instagram content from The Coronado Times: https://www.instagram.com/coronadoisland/reels/