Social Bytes: Coronado Teen, Eddie Reynolds, “Whips” for the Gold and Finishes Fourth in Dual Slalom

A few months ago, The Coronado Times reported that Coronado’s Eddie “Shreddie” Reynolds was turning pro – he’s only 17. Turns out, he just did a “hard launch” in Canada at the Crankworx Whistler event where he took first place (gold medal) in the “Whip Off” competition and finished in fourth place in the duel slalom.

Here is a video of his best “whip” – a bike big air where you turn (whip) the back of you bike sideways and then bring it back before landing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Racing MTB (@foxmtb)

In the Crankworx Dual Slalom event, Eddie made his way to the top four beating out many seasoned pros. Not a bad way to introduce yourself to the big boys of mountain biking!

See Coronado’s Eddie “Shreddie” Reynolds in action in the Crankworx Dual Slalom – get the full story here: https://t.co/gE2tM5SekS pic.twitter.com/tbcoRmRVfQ — Coronado Times Newspaper (@CoronadoIsland) August 9, 2023

Give Eddie “Shreddie” Reynolds a follow on Instagram here.

Have a “social byte” that highlights someone from the Coronado community? If so, send the social link to [email protected].

