Coronado’s Eddie “Shreddie” Reynolds Turns Pro – Joins Kona Bike’s Factory Team

Eddie “Shreddie” Reynolds has officially turned pro and will be riding for Kona Bikes as part of their Factory Team. This 17-year-old Coronado High School Junior has been putting in the hard work for years and now he will be leveling up as an official mountain bike pro.

Eddie shared his reaction via his Instagram page:

Dreamed of this day ever since I could remember. Being a kid watching Semenuks Life behind bars series and Crankworx events, I knew mountain biking hit home. I’m so grateful Kona saw the passion that I have for this sport. Officially pro sounds kinda crazy haha! Very grateful that I get to ride bikes everyday at this level. Life is good! Thank you @konabikes

The Coronado Times caught up with Eddie to get a few more details about his big news, how he got here and what comes next.

CT: Does becoming a Factory Team rider for Kona change your status from amateur to pro? What does this mean for the next level of your career in this sport?

Yes, I am now on the Kona Factory Team, which is the highest level of sponsorship. I would say this accomplishment means that it is my true responsibility to work hard and get better every day while sharing the love of biking!

CT: You are currently 17 and a Junior at Coronado High School – what does this mean for your time as a CHS Islander?

Balancing being a professional mountain biker and also being a good student at school is not easy, but it’s something that I enjoy doing. I enjoy going to school and every day, despite online school being an easy alternative with all the biking events. I am so lucky to live in Coronado and go to school a few blocks from my house!

CT: What led you to this point and making it as a pro?

What lead me to this point is having a true passion for biking, enjoying it every single day. Having fun while riding my bike is the way I progress. My family has supported me greatly, helping me travel to many races and biking events to get my name out there and start to build a profile for myself. One of my mentors, Jason Guthrie (owner of Chainline Bikes), is the reason I am at the level I am right now. His support and belief in me, since the day I walked in his bike shop some 7 years ago, is why I am here today.

CT: Any upcoming mountain bike races that you can mention so that our readers can look for you in the immediate future?

Yes! This summer I will be competing in the GoPro Games at Vail Lake in Colorado, the Crankworx Summer Series in Silverstar, Big White, and Whistler Canada, as well as Strait Acres in Big Bear California!

CT: When you aren’t on your bike, how do you spend your time to unwind?

When I’m not Riding one of my Kona bikes, my favorite activity to unwind is most definitely surfing. I’m so fortunate to live somewhere like Coronado where biking and surfing in the same day is a very normal day for me! If I’m not surfing I would be skating, dirt biking, or working on my truck with friends.

Here is what his Pro Sponsor, Kona Bikes, had to say about Eddie:

Eddie Reynolds. So. Much. Style. Born from the surf and skate culture in SoCal, he started out a grom with promise, but we knew there was so much more. He rides fast and hard, with an unmatched style. After a stint on our Super Grassroots team, we’re taking a cue from Eddie’s riding and launching him into the stratosphere as the newest member of our Factory Team. Alongside Kona, Eddie is supported by Shimano, ENVE, Fox, Marzocchi, Maxxis, Chris King, and Deity.

Welcome to the big leagues!

Kona Bikes shared Eddie’s addition to the team by sending out this video to their 261K Instagram followers and 17K YouTube subscribers:

Stay connected:

Eddie “Shreddie” Reynolds on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shreddie_reynolds/

Kona Bikes on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/konabikes/

