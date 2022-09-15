Thursday, September 15, 2022
CommunityPeopleSports

Eddie Makes Sure Every Day is a Good Day (video)

2 min.
By Managing Editor

 

Coronado’s Eddie “Shreddie” Reynolds is a talented local teen who loves biking, skating and surfing.

Check it out below. Wow!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by konabikes (@konabikes)

 

 

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.