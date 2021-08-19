Photo Walk Captures Fog Surfing in Imperial Beach

Fog surfing is all about hitting the waves when the thick and eerie fog is rolling in. The surf by the Imperial Beach Pier is a favorite among surfers and some mornings can get gloomy here. But the local surfers here have befriended the fog and its limited visibility.
Enjoy the hazy views from our lens, this time in b/w.
Trina is a Danish photographer who recently moved to the US to be with her husband who is in the Navy. She now resides in Imperial Beach.Trina has travelled the world and lived in several countries, from arctic Greenland to Mexico. She enjoys exploring cultures and cuisines. Always carrying a camera, she loves to document the world around her and get to know the people she photographs.
