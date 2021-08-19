Thursday, August 19, 2021
Strandworthy: See the Biggest Sandcastle Ever in IB This Weekend

By Trina Frederiksen

Sandcastles are an Imperial Beach tradition and the 2021 Sun & Sea Festival transforms into Sandcastle City, August 14-22.

The castle is open for viewing so take a drive down the strand and visit the massive castle built at Portwood Pier Plaza by the multi-award-winning professional team and hometown favorite, I.B. Posse. 

This event is funded by the County of San Diego Community Enhancement Grant Program. For more information visit sunandseafestival.com.

IB Posse started to work Friday, August 13 on the structure, estimated to be 20 feet tall in some spots, that would turn into a giant castle and feature a cityscape resembling downtown San Diego.

A few Coronado architectural icons are included such as the Hotel Del Coronado and the Coronado Bridge.

Sun & Sea Festival Committee will honor Imperial Beach’s love of sandcastles as Sandcastle City August 13-22, 2021.

You will find the massive sandcastle at Portwood Pier Plaza.

Sand carvers worked from 10 am to dusk daily to get the castle ready by Wednesday, August 18. It will be open for viewing through the weekend of Aug 22 and beyond.

Patience and a steady hand are essential.

Professional sand carvers, multi-award-winning IB Posse.

 

Trina Frederiksen
Trina is a Danish photographer who recently moved to the US to be with her husband who is in the Navy. She now resides in Imperial Beach.Trina has travelled the world and lived in several countries, from arctic Greenland to Mexico. She enjoys exploring cultures and cuisines. Always carrying a camera, she loves to document the world around her and get to know the people she photographs.

