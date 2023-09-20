Social Bytes: McGrath Sisters Continue to Dominate in Soccer Post CHS

Sisters Kate (CHS 2023) and Riley McGrath (CHS 2022) dominated the CHS soccer field during their years at Coronado High School. Now, it continues during the college years as Kate was recently named “A10 Rookie of the Week” for George Washington University and Riley scored two goals in a recent game playing for Vassar College.

George Washington University women’s soccer first-year Kate McGrath has been named the A-10 Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

McGrath burst on the scene with seven points across GW’s two matches last week. In Thursday’s 2-1 loss against Howard, McGrath scored the Buff & Blue’s lone goal, the first of her collegiate career. In Sunday’s 3-3 draw with American, McGrath continued her stellar play by scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes of the match. Not stopping there, she also picked up an assist on GW’s final goal of the day. A native of Coronado, Calif., McGrath now ranks second on the team in points with seven, and she also leads the team in goals with three. Read more.

Riley McGrath (Coronado, CA) and Gigi Panarelli (Jensen Beach, FL) each scored two goals and Rebecca Rodriguez (Santa Barbara, CA) assisted on two tallies as the Vassar College Women’s Soccer team pulled away for a 5-0 non-conference win over Sarah Lawernce on Wednesday. Read more.

Almost exactly a year ago, Riley was named Liberty League Rookie of the Week.

Follow GW Women’s Soccer (IG) and Vassar College Women’s Soccer (IG) here to keep up with the McGrath sisters.

