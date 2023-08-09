Social Bytes: Coronado Teen, Shane Cannon, Smacks 4 Bombs, Tallies a .444 Batting Average in 14 Games

Talk about the perfect name for a baseball player that hits home runs, aka, bombs. Coronado’s Shane Cannon, CHS Class of 2025, has been adding even more accolades to his already impressive baseball body of work. Last season for Coronado High School the then-sophomore made “all league” while delivering on both offense and defense. Speaking of offense, look at this “social byte” added to the interweb a few days ago:

You want to see a bit of Shane’s defensive skills? Check out this “web gem” he turned in last season while playing third base:

Keep up the hustle on both sides of the plate! CHS is fortunate to have you for the next two seasons and then, maybe…..the Padres?

Give Shane Cannon a follow on Instagram by clicking here.

Have a “social byte” that highlights someone from the Coronado community? If so, send the social link to [email protected].





