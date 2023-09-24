Social Bytes: CHS Football Video Highlights – Coronado 37, Mar Vista 6

On Friday, CHS football took on Mar Vista and beat them 37-6. Many videos and photos have been making the rounds on social media and we have gathered a few Islander highlights:

Lindsey Balsley kicked an extra point

Emilia Alpert scored a 1-yard touchdown run for Coronado High School

Cable Fledderjohn had 10 tackles (eight of them solo) and a forced fumble and recovery

Landon Sutherland had 12 carries for 166 yards – including a 59-yard running touchdown

Swipe via Maxpreps (Instagram) to watch the video of each score:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaxPreps (@maxpreps)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coronado Sports Report (@coronadosportsreport)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coronado Sports Report (@coronadosportsreport)

Watch game video highlights here. and see who Maxpreps highlighted on both offense and defense:

