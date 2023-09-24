76.3 F
Social Bytes: CHS Football Video Highlights – Coronado 37, Mar Vista 6

Coronado Times Staff
On Friday, CHS football took on Mar Vista and beat them 37-6. Many videos and photos have been making the rounds on social media and we have gathered a few Islander highlights:

  • Lindsey Balsley kicked an extra point
  • Emilia Alpert scored a 1-yard touchdown run for Coronado High School
  • Cable Fledderjohn had 10 tackles (eight of them solo) and a forced fumble and recovery
  • Landon Sutherland had 12 carries for 166 yards – including a 59-yard running touchdown

Swipe via Maxpreps (Instagram) to watch the video of each score:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MaxPreps (@maxpreps)

Watch game video highlights here. and see who Maxpreps highlighted on both offense and defense:

Social bytes are social media stories worth sharing (bytes is in reference to computer memory bytes). Have a “social byte” that highlights someone or something from the Coronado community? If so, send the social link to [email protected].

More Coronado social bytes.



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

