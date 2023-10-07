Social Bytes: J.T. O’Sullivan’s QB School Surpasses 25 Million Views

Coronado’s J.T. O’Sullivan continues to grind off the football field. He is still very much part of the sport, albeit in a much more educational role. After finishing nine seasons playing quarterback in the National Football League, two seasons in NFL Europe and one season in the Canadian Football League, he went back to school and got his PhD in Leadership Studies from the University of San Diego. All of that education on and off the field led him to launch The QB School in 2018. According to his YouTube about page, “The QB School goal is to provide the highest level of football analysis available anywhere. The site is made for fans, players, and coaches.”

In 2019, J.T. had an impressive 30,000 YouTube subscribers, however, his QB School platform has exploded. It now has over 283,000 YouTube subscribers, 3,000+ Patreon supporters, online courses via Teachable and a few hats to boot! His videos on YouTube alone have amassed over 25 million views.

His Justin Fields Week 5 Analysis from last Thursday’s NFL game has already hit 97,000+ views. Visit his YouTube channel for more videos.

Social bytes are social media stories worth sharing (bytes is in reference to computer memory bytes). Have a “social byte” that highlights someone or something from the Coronado community? If so, send the social link to [email protected].

