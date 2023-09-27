Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Social Bytes: CHS Asst. Principal Jets 700mph with Blue Angels (Video)

Coronado Times Staff
Talk about a thrill of a lifetime! Coronado High School Principal Rikki Betancourt was selected to fly with the Blue Angels and shared her experience with San Diego’s Fox 5 News:

Social bytes are social media stories worth sharing (bytes is in reference to computer memory bytes). Have a “social byte” that highlights someone or something from the Coronado community? If so, send the social link to [email protected].

Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

