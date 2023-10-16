Social Bytes: Shane Cannon Plans to Blast “Cannonballs” at UCSD

Congrats to Coronado’s Shane Cannon! He announced his decision to continue his baseball career at UCSD (University of California San Diego). Let’s hope he continues to play great defense and blast “cannonballs” the next four years in college and beyond!

