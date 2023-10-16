Monday, October 16, 2023
Social Bytes: Shane Cannon Plans to Blast “Cannonballs” at UCSD

Coronado Times Staff
Congrats to Coronado’s Shane Cannon!  He announced his decision to continue his baseball career at UCSD (University of California San Diego).  Let’s hope he continues to play great defense and blast “cannonballs” the next four years in college and beyond!

 

A post shared by Shane Cannon (@shanecannon06)

Follow Shane Cannon on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/shanecannon06/

Social bytes are social media stories worth sharing (bytes is in reference to computer memory bytes). Have a “social byte” that highlights someone or something from the Coronado community? If so, send the social link to [email protected].

