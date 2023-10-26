Social Bytes: Emma Andersen and Henry Bitzer Go Viral with “Cleopatra” by The Lumineers

Emma Andersen spent most of her youth in Coronado before moving “off island” to complete high school at Francis Parker School. Recently, Emma was put in the “social media spotlight” courtesy of musical group, The Lumineers. Turns out, she sang a cover of “Cleopatra” with another Belmont student, Henry Bitzer, and the The Lumineers took notice – they shared it to their 1.2 million followers! Keep going Emma and Henry as you pursue your musical dreams!
