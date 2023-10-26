Friday, October 27, 2023
Social Bytes: Emma Andersen and Henry Bitzer Go Viral with “Cleopatra” by The Lumineers

Emma Andersen spent most of her youth in Coronado before moving “off island” to complete high school at Francis Parker School. Recently, Emma was put in the “social media spotlight” courtesy of musical group, The Lumineers.  Turns out, she sang a cover of “Cleopatra” with another Belmont student, Henry Bitzer, and the The Lumineers took notice – they shared it to their 1.2 million followers!  Keep going Emma and Henry as you pursue your musical dreams!

 

Follow Emma Andersen on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/emmaandersen_13/

Social bytes are social media stories worth sharing (bytes is in reference to computer memory bytes). Have a “social byte” that highlights someone or something from the Coronado community? If so, send the social link to [email protected].

Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

