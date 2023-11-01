Social Bytes: Not a Comet or UFOs – Parachuting Navy Leap Frogs Confirm “Perfect Night in Coronado”

Last week, the INTERWEBS went a little nuts about “falling and hovering lights” over San Diego. While many “internet sleuths” were quick to label this as either a comet, UFO activity or Deep State happenings, it turned out to be the Navy Leap Frogs parachuting over Coronado High School and onto the field as part of the October 27, 2023 Senior Night for CHS cheer and football teams. Only in Coronado…
Sometimes a few facts can ruin even the most entertaining conspiracy theories.
Be sure to watch all the videos below, especially the one from the Navy Leap Frogs confirming their jump over Coronado on October 27, 2023:
Here’s the full Video of the San Diego UFO 10.27.23 #UFOs #Aliens 👽🛸What is this? It started off as one 🔥 fireball comet ☄️ then broke into 5 little fireballs and was completely silent pic.twitter.com/408oxew6jw
— Steve Brant (@stevenbrant) October 28, 2023
No #UFOs. Just a perfect night in Coronado. @alejandrotrojas #navy #seals pic.twitter.com/MX3bTlKvzx
— Leap Frogs / Navy Parachute Team (@NavyLeapFrogs) October 28, 2023
Here is a flyer promoting the event:
