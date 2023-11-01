Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Social Bytes: Not a Comet or UFOs – Parachuting Navy Leap Frogs Confirm “Perfect Night in Coronado”

Coronado Times Staff
Last week, the INTERWEBS went a little nuts about “falling and hovering lights” over San Diego. While many “internet sleuths” were quick to label this as either a comet, UFO activity or Deep State happenings, it turned out to be the Navy Leap Frogs parachuting over Coronado High School and onto the field as part of the October 27, 2023 Senior Night for CHS cheer and football teams. Only in Coronado…

Sometimes a few facts can ruin even the most entertaining conspiracy theories.

Be sure to watch all the videos below, especially the one from the Navy Leap Frogs confirming their jump over Coronado on October 27, 2023:

Here is a flyer promoting the event:

Getting ready to jump! Image courtesy of the Navy Leap Frogs. See more photos.

Social bytes are social media stories worth sharing (bytes is in reference to computer memory bytes). Have a “social byte” that highlights someone or something from the Coronado community? If so, send the social link to [email protected].

Coronado Times Staff
