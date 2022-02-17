Coronado Crime Report (February 5 through February 11)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Strand Way
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Ynez Place
No injuries reported.
Vandalism Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported tires slashed.
Burglary Report on B Avenue
Victim reported items stolen from unsecured garage overnight.
Petty Theft Report on D Avenue
Victim reported bike stolen.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Prospect Place
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
2/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
50 year old female
2/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard
74 year old male
2/6/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue
27 year old female
2/6/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 7th Street and E Avenue
19 year old male
2/7/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Alameda Boulevard
22 year old male
2/9/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
21 year old male
2/9/2022: Not Stopping at a Stop Sign and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
41 year old male
2/10/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
51 year old male
2/10/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
23 year old male
2/10/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
57 year old male
2/11/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
45 year old male
2/11/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 2nd Street
27 year old female