Coronado Crime Report (February 5 through February 11)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 5th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Ynez Place

No injuries reported.

Vandalism Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported tires slashed.

Burglary Report on B Avenue

Victim reported items stolen from unsecured garage overnight.

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Victim reported bike stolen.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Prospect Place

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old female

2/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard

74 year old male

2/6/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue

27 year old female

2/6/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 7th Street and E Avenue

19 year old male

2/7/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Alameda Boulevard

22 year old male

2/9/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old male

2/9/2022: Not Stopping at a Stop Sign and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

41 year old male

2/10/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

51 year old male

2/10/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

23 year old male

2/10/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

57 year old male

2/11/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

45 year old male

2/11/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 2nd Street

27 year old female






