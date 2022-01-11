Coronado Crime Report (January 1 through January 8)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and B Avenue
Unknown injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Vandalism Report on 1st Street
Victim reported graffiti.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on J Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida de las Arenas
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida de las Arenas
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
1/1/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard
19 year old male
1/1/2022: Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue
57 year old male
1/2/2022: Attempt at Larceny, Attempt to Flee a Pursuing Peace Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 800 block of I Avenue
41 year old male
1/3/2022: Possession of a Laundry Cart With Intent to Deprive Retailer of Possession – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Ynez Place
57 year old male
1/4/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of B Avenue
68 year old female
1/6/2022: Larceny, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving Without a License – Felony on 2000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
27 year old male
1/8/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and Alameda Boulevard
56 year old female
1/8/2022: Carrying a Concealed and Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street
18 year old male
1/8/2022: Carrying a Concealed and Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street
19 year old male
1/8/2022: Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
19 year old male