Coronado Crime Report (January 1 through January 8)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and B Avenue

Unknown injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Vandalism Report on 1st Street

Victim reported graffiti.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on J Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida de las Arenas

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida de las Arenas

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

1/1/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

19 year old male

1/1/2022: Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue

57 year old male

1/2/2022: Attempt at Larceny, Attempt to Flee a Pursuing Peace Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 800 block of I Avenue

41 year old male

1/3/2022: Possession of a Laundry Cart With Intent to Deprive Retailer of Possession – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Ynez Place

57 year old male

1/4/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of B Avenue

68 year old female

1/6/2022: Larceny, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving Without a License – Felony on 2000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

27 year old male

1/8/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and Alameda Boulevard

56 year old female

1/8/2022: Carrying a Concealed and Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street

18 year old male

1/8/2022: Carrying a Concealed and Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

1/8/2022: Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

19 year old male





