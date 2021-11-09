Coronado Crime Report (October 30 through November 5)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Vandalism Report on Coronado Avenue
Victim reported rock thrown through vehicle window.
Vandalism Report on Balboa Avenue
Victim reported rock thrown through vehicle window.
Vandalism Report on Alameda Boulevard
Victim reported rock thrown through window of residence.
Vandalism Report on Alameda Boulevard
Victim reported rock thrown through window of residence.
Vandalism Report on Alder Street
Victim reported rock thrown through vehicle window.
Vandalism Report on Coronado Avenue
Victim reported windshield of vehicle cracked.
Vandalism Report on Alameda Boulevard
Victim reported rock thrown through vehicle window.
Vandalism Report on 5th Street
Victim found spray paint on garage.
Vandalism Report on 8th Street
Victim reported rock thrown through vehicle window.
Vandalism Report on Mullinex Drive
Graffiti found at skatepark.
Petty Theft Report on Balboa Avenue
Victim reported iPad stolen.
Hit and Run on 4th Street and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported. Truck and fire hydrant involved.
Vandalism Report on 7th Street
Victim reported vehicle vandalized.
Arrests:
10/30/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Pomona Avenue
59 year old male
10/31/2021: Incest and Abandonment and Neglect of Children – Felony on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
45 year old male
11/1/2021: Theft and Larceny – Felony on 100 block of B Avenue
39 year old male
11/1/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
26 year old female
11/2/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
25 year old male
11/4/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street
30 year old male
11/5/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of B Avenue
24 year old male