Coronado Crime Report (October 30 through November 5)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Vandalism Report on Coronado Avenue

Victim reported rock thrown through vehicle window.

Vandalism Report on Balboa Avenue

Victim reported rock thrown through vehicle window.

Vandalism Report on Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported rock thrown through window of residence.

Vandalism Report on Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported rock thrown through window of residence.

Vandalism Report on Alder Street

Victim reported rock thrown through vehicle window.

Vandalism Report on Coronado Avenue

Victim reported windshield of vehicle cracked.

Vandalism Report on Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported rock thrown through vehicle window.

Vandalism Report on 5th Street

Victim found spray paint on garage.

Vandalism Report on 8th Street

Victim reported rock thrown through vehicle window.

Vandalism Report on Mullinex Drive

Graffiti found at skatepark.

Petty Theft Report on Balboa Avenue

Victim reported iPad stolen.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported. Truck and fire hydrant involved.

Vandalism Report on 7th Street

Victim reported vehicle vandalized.

Arrests:

10/30/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Pomona Avenue

59 year old male

10/31/2021: Incest and Abandonment and Neglect of Children – Felony on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

45 year old male

11/1/2021: Theft and Larceny – Felony on 100 block of B Avenue

39 year old male

11/1/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old female

11/2/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

25 year old male

11/4/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street

30 year old male

11/5/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of B Avenue

24 year old male





