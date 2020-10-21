Coronado Crime Report (October 10 through October 16)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes:
Trespassing at Centennial Park on 1st Street
Reporting party claimed eight teens jumped the fence and trespassed.
Hit and Run on 9th Street
Reporting party claimed a vehicle hit a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Petty Theft Report on C Avenue
Victim reported bicycle was stolen.
Traffic Accident at B Avenue and Orange/Ynez Alley
Two vehicles were involved. No injuries were reported.
Battery Report at 8th Street and J Avenue
Battery was reported.
Petty Theft Report on Trinidad Bend
Victim reported laptop was stolen.
Traffic Accident at 2nd Street and C Avenue
A vehicle and a bicyclist were involved. A minor injury was reported.
Stolen Vehicle Report at La Playa on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported Honda stolen.
Battery Report at Sharp Coronado Hospital on Prospect Place
Reporting party claimed patient hit a nurse.
Petty Theft Report at Hotel Del Coronado
Victim reported missing items from room.
Arrests:
10/10/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street
45 year old male
10/10/2020: Public Intoxication and Battery Report – Felony on 1100 block of 1st Street
19 year old male
10/11/2020: Grand Theft – Felony on 600 block of Glorietta Boulevard
28 year old male
10/11/2020: Intentional Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street
26 year old male
10/11/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue
36 year old male
10/12/2020: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 300 block of C Avenue
56 year old male
10/12/2020: Larceny and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 1100 block of 4th Street
50 year old male
10/13/2020: Vandalism – Felony on 1000 block of 5th Street
20 year old female
10/13/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 4200 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
30 year old male
10/13/2020: Driving Without a License and Disobeying an Official Traffic Control Device – Misdemeanor on Glorietta Boulevard and San Luis Rey
56 year old female
10/15/2020: Driving Without a License and Lack of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
24 year old male
10/15/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of E Avenue
54 year old male
10/15/2020: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Ocean Boulevard
20 year old male
10/16/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 2nd Street
19 year old male
