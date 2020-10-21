Coronado Crime Report (October 10 through October 16)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes:

- Advertisement -

Trespassing at Centennial Park on 1st Street

Reporting party claimed eight teens jumped the fence and trespassed.

- Advertisement -

Hit and Run on 9th Street

Reporting party claimed a vehicle hit a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.

- Advertisement -

Petty Theft Report on C Avenue

Victim reported bicycle was stolen.

Traffic Accident at B Avenue and Orange/Ynez Alley

Two vehicles were involved. No injuries were reported.

Battery Report at 8th Street and J Avenue

Battery was reported.

Petty Theft Report on Trinidad Bend

Victim reported laptop was stolen.

Traffic Accident at 2nd Street and C Avenue

A vehicle and a bicyclist were involved. A minor injury was reported.

Stolen Vehicle Report at La Playa on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported Honda stolen.

Battery Report at Sharp Coronado Hospital on Prospect Place

Reporting party claimed patient hit a nurse.

Petty Theft Report at Hotel Del Coronado

Victim reported missing items from room.

Arrests:

10/10/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street

45 year old male

10/10/2020: Public Intoxication and Battery Report – Felony on 1100 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

10/11/2020: Grand Theft – Felony on 600 block of Glorietta Boulevard

28 year old male

10/11/2020: Intentional Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street

26 year old male

10/11/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue

36 year old male

10/12/2020: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 300 block of C Avenue

56 year old male

10/12/2020: Larceny and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 1100 block of 4th Street

50 year old male

10/13/2020: Vandalism – Felony on 1000 block of 5th Street

20 year old female

10/13/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 4200 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

30 year old male

10/13/2020: Driving Without a License and Disobeying an Official Traffic Control Device – Misdemeanor on Glorietta Boulevard and San Luis Rey

56 year old female

10/15/2020: Driving Without a License and Lack of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

24 year old male

10/15/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of E Avenue

54 year old male

10/15/2020: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Ocean Boulevard

20 year old male

10/16/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 2nd Street

19 year old male