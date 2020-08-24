Coronado Crime Report (August 8 through August 14)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes:

Battery Report on Second Street

- Advertisement -

Reporting party’s 25-year-old son had been drinking and became physical with the reporting party’s other son.

Driving Under the Influence near 1000 block of Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

Suspect was seen walking out of a bar when they got into a black Ford Fiesta and started circling the block at 10th and Orange.

Battery Report on Fourth Street

Parents and son were involved in a physical altercation, hitting each other and breaking glass.

Burglary Report at the Hotel Del Coronado

Suspect forced entry into a room, stealing $60 cash and causing damage to the door.

Stolen Vehicle Report on Tunapuna Lane

White Highlander was parked in front of the residence and found stolen the following morning.

Petty Theft Report at the Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue

Two bikes were taken from a bike rack.

Petty Theft Report at Cabrillo Tower on Avenida Del Mundo

Specialized green bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft Report at the Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue

Specialized black bicycle taken from in front of the hotel.

Grand Theft Report on B Avenue

Black TCR Advance bicycle was reported stolen. The total monetary loss is $2,000.

Petty Theft Report on Eighth Street

Victim rented out his house while away. He returned home to find several expensive bottles of wine missing.

Petty Theft Report at Broadstone on First Street

A $50 package was taken from the apartment complex.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported her rose gold iPhone 11 Pro stolen from her desk at Charleston Shoe Company. The phone was valued at $1,100.

Hit and Run near Fourth Street and Adella Lane

Victim reported being hit by a green pickup truck, which fled the scene.

Hit and Run on A Avenue

Small white sedan hit a parked vehicle and headed south.

Arrests:

8/8/20: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near 1300 block of Fifth Street

18 year old male

8/8/20: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor near 1000 block of Glorietta Boulevard

30 year old female

8/8/20: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 300 block of Palm Avenue

44 year old female

8/8/20: Speeding Motor Vehicle Exhibition – Misdemeanor near 1200 block of Tenth Street

39 year old male

8/8/20: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on State Route 75

39 year old male

8/8/20: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 900 block of C Avenue

43 year old male

8/9/20: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor near 1000 block of Isabella Avenue

42 year old male

8/9/20: Burglary of the Second Degree – Felony near 1500 block of Orange Avenue

30 year old male

8/10/20: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near 900 block of B Avenue

8/10/20: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near 1100 block of Third Street

26 year old female

8/10/20: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near 800 block of B Avenue

30 year old female

8/10/20: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near 800 block of E Avenue

21 year old male

8/11/20: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor near 700 block of Orange Avenue

22 year old male

8/11/20: Driving Without a License and Insurance – Misdemeanor near 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

20 year old female

8/14/20: Possession of Controlled Substance With Intent to Sell – Felony near 1000 block of Fifth Street

8/14/20: Driving While License Suspended for DUI – Misdemeanor near 1000 block of B Avenue

36 year old male