Coronado Crime Report (May 5 through June 23)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes:

6/22/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near Ocean Boulevard

Three suspects were captured on surveillance camera, located on the main Lifeguard Tower, using Sharpie type pens to write on the bench, wall, and door on and around the tower.

6/19/20: Burglary of the Second Degree near 600 block of Sixth Street

Unknown suspects gained access to the Village Elementary campus through unknown means. They were then able to enter the library remodeling site and force entry into a storage room where they got ahold of a fire extinguisher. The extinguisher was discharged spraying fire retardant all over the rooms. Suspects also pried open a window on the second floor and gained entry to another set of classrooms. The estimated damage is over $400.

6/17/20: Domestic Violence at Undisclosed Location

Subjects got into a verbal argument. After a 911 call from a witness passing by the residence, officers responded, and subjects were peacefully talking upon officers’ arrival.

6/17/20: Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses near 1000 block of Orange Avenue

Unknown suspect contacted victim via email, referencing a job offer as a staffing coordinator. Victim accepted the job offer. Suspect then requested that the victim deposit a $2,950 into the victim’s Navy Federal Credit Union account and transfer $2,250 into a Chase Bank account. The $2,950 check was denied and bounced. Victim’s total monetary loss is $2,250.

6/16/20: Battery near 200 block of Prospect Place

Victim and suspect got into a verbal argument at work. The argument turned physical when the suspect slapped the victim’s right hand and then grabbed her right finger. The victim grabbed the suspect’s other hand and they struggled before being separated by another employee. The victim complained of pain in her right finger and wrist.

6/14/20: Grand Theft Property near 900 block of Orange Avenue

Unknown suspect stole the victim’s black Ecotric Hybrid bicycle from the bicycle rack attached to his vehicle. The estimated loss is $2,000.

5/5/20: Defrauding an Innkeeper near 1600 block of Glorietta Boulevard

Subject stayed at the Glorietta Bay Inn for approximately two weeks. She paid an initial deposit of $200, but failed to pay for the remainder of her stay. The hotel manager made several attempts to contact the subject and collect the balance but refused to pay, stating issues with her credit card and/or bank account. The total loss was $1,980.80.

Arrests:

6/23/20: Carrying Concealed Dirk or Dagger – Felony near 1100 block of Isabella Avenue

37 year old male

6/22/20: Child Cruelty – Felony near 1100 block of Isabella Avenue

24 year old male