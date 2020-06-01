Cops and Robbers: Lost Wallet Results in Fraudulent Credit Card Use

Thanks to the Coronado Police Department for providing The Coronado Times with the below information (partial list):
Crimes:
5/22/20: Petty Theft near 200 block of G Avenue
Within a five-minute period, an unlocked bicycle was stolen from the alley. The reporting party valued the bicycle at approximately $500.
5/17/20-5/18/20: Petty Theft near 600 block of I Avenue
Unknown suspect stole the victim’s teal beach cruiser. The loss was approximately $400.
5/12/20-5/14/20: Fraudulent Use of Account Information near 500 block of E Avenue
Victim lost her wallet containing various credit cards, health insurance cards, and approximately $20 cash. Victim checked her bank accounts and noticed all cards had been used in the vicinity of Costa Mesa. The total loss was about $300.
Arrests:
5/19/20: Grand Theft Property – Felony near 800 block of Orange Avenue
21 year old male
5/18/20: Inflicting Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant – Felony near 700 block of Coronado Avenue
54 year old male
5/18/20: Taking Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent – Felony near 300 block of Orange Avenue
45 year old female
