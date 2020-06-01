COVID-19 in San Diego:
Crime

Cops and Robbers: Lost Wallet Results in Fraudulent Credit Card Use

By Andres de la Lama

Thanks to the Coronado Police Department for providing The Coronado Times with the below information (partial list):

Crimes:

5/22/20: Petty Theft near 200 block of G Avenue

Within a five-minute period, an unlocked bicycle was stolen from the alley. The reporting party valued the bicycle at approximately $500.

5/17/20-5/18/20: Petty Theft near 600 block of I Avenue

Unknown suspect stole the victim’s teal beach cruiser. The loss was approximately $400.

5/12/20-5/14/20: Fraudulent Use of Account Information near 500 block of E Avenue

Victim lost her wallet containing various credit cards, health insurance cards, and approximately $20 cash. Victim checked her bank accounts and noticed all cards had been used in the vicinity of Costa Mesa. The total loss was about $300.

Arrests:

5/19/20: Grand Theft Property – Felony near 800 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old male

5/18/20: Inflicting Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant – Felony near 700 block of Coronado Avenue

54 year old male

5/18/20: Taking Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent – Felony near 300 block of Orange Avenue

45 year old female

-----
Andres de la Lama
Andres is a senior at Coronado High School and has written for the Islander Times and The Coronado Times throughout his high school career. He has also been a proud part of Coronado’s Days for Girls chapter and this year’s president. Andres aspires to be a screenwriter will go on study creative writing in college. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

