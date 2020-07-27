Coronado Crime Report (July 4 through July 14)

Crimes:

7/13/20: Contempt of Court (Disobeying Court Order) near 800 block of Orange Avenue

Subject violated a restraining order by following the protected party in his vehicle.

7/12/20: Report of Domestic Violence at Undisclosed Location

Victim called 911 from her residence to report her husband, who grabbed her and hit her head.

7/11/20: Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury near 1000 block of A Avenue

Two roommates were involved in a physical altercation. During the fight, the suspect bit the hand of the victim causing a severe laceration. The suspect then fled the scene in a motor vehicle.

7/8/20: Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses near 300 block of F Avenue

Victim received an email from subject posing as an acquaintance, requesting $91,000 to cover the closing costs for the purchase of her new home in Destin, Florida. Victim sent $87,422 via a wire transfer to the Wells Fargo account number provided by the suspect. Victim later learned that the subject was an impostor.

Arrests:

7/14/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 800 block of Orange Avenue

61 year old male

7/13/20: Possession of Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 400 block of C Avenue

35 year old female

7/12/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1000 block of Ninth Street

34 year old male

7/9/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 2000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

61 year old male

7/4/20: Robbery – Felony near 900 block of Orange Avenue

38 year old male