Coronado Crime Report (June 3 through June 18)

Crimes:

6/18/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 800 block of Orange Avenue

Graffiti was found in the alley.

6/18/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 700 block of Orange Avenue

Unknown suspect vandalized the AT&T building.

6/17/20: Petty Theft near 1700 block of Avenida Del Sol

Unknown suspect stole a locked bicycle from a bicycle rack. The estimated value of the bicycle and equipment is $762.29.

6/14/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown suspect used orange spray paint to vandalize the concrete wall that divides the Coronado Cays dog park and the Silver Strand highway.

6/13/20: Burglary near 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown suspect forced entry into a locked vehicle that was parked in a parking lot. The suspect stole a purse and a wallet which contained $427 in US currency, passport cards, driver licenses, credit cards and debit cards. The total loss amounts to $727.

6/12/20-6/13/20: Grand Theft Property near 1900 block of Strand Way

Unknown suspect entered a secure storage area at the City of Coronado Boathouse and stole approximately twenty-four Bick Beach Double Paddles. Each paddle is worth $100, resulting in a $2,400 loss.

6/11/20: Petty Theft near 900 block of Orange Avenue

Victim’s satchel was stolen from inside the Burger Lounge restaurant. The satchel was valued at $300.

6/10/20: Criminal Threats near 200 block of Prospect Place

A patient-resident made criminal threats to two nurses working in the facility. Both victims are in fear for their lives and are afraid to work near him or in his charge.

6/10/20: Using Another’s Personal Identification near 400 block of A Avenue

Unknown suspect used the victim’s banking information to access his bank account and withdraw over $15,000. Victim didn’t discover the thefts until he noticed an electronic check drawn on his account. When he went back and reviewed his bank statements, he discovered fraudulent activity beginning on March 16, 2020.

6/6/20: Grand Theft Property near 30 block of Caribe Cay North Boulevard

Unknown suspect stole the surveillance system from the Coronado Cays Boathouse. The system is valued at approximately $1,500.

6/3/20-6/4/20: Contempt of Court for Disobeying Court Order/Process near 700 block of H Avenue

Victim has a temporary restraining order against the suspect. The suspect responded to an email sent to him by the victim.

Arrests:

6/15/20: Vehicle Theft by Extortion – Felony near 1000 block of Fifth Street

42 year old male

6/13/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 400 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

6/12/20: Transporting/Selling Controlled Substance – Felony near 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

36 year old male

6/12/20: Possessing Narcotic Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

28 year old female