Coronado Crime Report (June 15 through July 2)

Crimes:

7/2/20: Burglary of the First Degree near 100 block of Acacia Way

Unknown suspect entered the victim’s attached garage via an exterior bathroom, while victim was inside home. There was no apparent loss.

6/28/20-7/1/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 100 block of Kingston Court East

Unknown suspect damaged a vehicle’s windshield and fled in an unknown direction. Damage is estimated at $500.

6/27/20-6/28/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Felony) near 2000 block of Mullinix Drive

Suspect is seen attempting to cut a cable lock to an inflatable boat. Witness confronted the suspect, and he fled the scene on a bicycle.

6/27/20-6/28/20: Petty Theft near 1300 block of Orange Avenue

Unknown suspect stole a bicycle that was secured to a bicycle rack. Victim estimated the loss at approximately $250.

6/25/20: Petty Theft near 1000 block of C Avenue

Suspect rented a pink beach cruiser bicycle for one hour from Wheel Fun Rentals. Suspect failed to return the bicycle prior to Wheel Fun Rentals closing, who desire prosecution for the theft.

6/25/20: Burglary of the Second Degree near 600 block of D Avenue

Three unidentified juvenile suspects made unauthorized entry onto the Coronado High School campus and into the 500 building by unknown means. While inside the building, they sprayed fire extinguisher fluid across the bottom level of the building. The cost of resources and cleanup was determined to be more than $400.

6/23/20-6/24/20: Petty Theft near 1400 block of Sixth Street

Unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and removed various items, including a pair of sunglasses, white paint cans, and a handicap placard. The total loss is $150.

6/22/20-6/27/20: Vandalism near 400 block of Alameda Boulevard

Unknown suspect scratched the right side and the top of the hood of the victim’s vehicle.

6/18/20: Grand Theft Property near 100 block of D Avenue

Unknown suspect used unknown means to remove a catalytic converter from the victim’s Toyota Prius. The cost of the converter is estimated at $1,600.

6/17/20-6/19/20: Vandalism near 900 block of C Avenue

Unknown suspect slashed two tires on the victim’s vehicle. The estimated value of the damaged items is $525.

6/16/20: Rape at Undisclosed Location

Victim (16 years old) came to the Coronado Police Department to report that she was assaulted and raped by her boyfriend while they dated between February 15, 2020 and June 16, 2020.

6/15/20: Grand Theft Property near 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo

Victim gave suspect consent to store his personal property inside her residence. Victim was in Mexico when suspect allegedly entered the victim’s residence and stole several personal items, including $19,000 worth of Mexican currency, a Sony speaker, iPhone, Apple Watch, credit cards, books, and $2,000 taken from an ATM. The total monetary loss is approximately $22,600.

Arrests:

6/30/20: Force Causing Great Bodily Injury – Felony near 2000 block of Mullinix Drive

23 year old male

6/30/20: Force Causing Great Bodily Injury – Felony near 2000 block of Mullinix Drive

39 year old male

6/30/20: Force Causing Great Bodily Injury – Felony near 2000 block of Mullinix Drive

44 year old male

6/29/20: Shoplifting near 800 block of Orange Avenue

49 year old male

6/29/20: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 800 block of A Avenue

30 year old male

6/27/20: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 800 block of Adella Avenue

24 year old male

6/27/20: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 2000 block of Second Street

29 year old male

6/27/20: Contempt of Court (Disobeying Court Order) – Misdemeanor near 900 block of Coronado Avenue

36 year old male

6/26/20: Outside Warrant on Felony Charge – Felony near 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

23 year old female

6/25/20: Grand Theft Property – Felony near 400 block of Pomona Avenue

39 year old female