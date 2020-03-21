No Organized Sports, But Coronado Kid Hits Monster Home Run

By
Coronado Times
-

Due to the Coronavirus, all organized Coronado sports have been put on hold. However, there are highlights happening in backyards all over Coronado.  By the way, we dig the “bat flip” celebration!

Have a backyard highlight to share? Send the video or link to manager@coronadotimes.com.

