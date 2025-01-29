Le Parfait Paris: Made in House with Love

Le Parfait is expanding once again! Starting in 2013 with their Gaslamp location, the award winning French bakery then added Liberty Public Market, Anaheim, and Del Mar. After opening in Coronado almost three years ago, Le Parfait then welcomed bakeries in UTC and Fashion Valley. Their latest development is under construction in La Jolla on University Avenue.

From France to the Ferry Landing

The mom and pop shop is owned by Guillaume and Ludi Ryon. Ludi is Parisian and her husband Guillaume lived in Paris for six years. Ludi talks about their success. “I think part of this success is really staying true to ourselves. Since the beginning, my husband and I make sure we really focus on high quality ingredients. We increased our quality of ingredients and our process even more since. We’re making absolutely everything from scratch. We will never give our customers something that we would not eat ourselves. We work with organic products but also great products like the butter from France. The chocolate from Switzerland comes from a company that is sustainable. That’s also something really important to us – making sure whatever product we’re sourcing comes from a sustainable company. Another part of the success is having a strong team.”

As far as their France roots, Ludi shares, “We try as much as possible to go back. With work, it can be a little hard sometimes. [When we go] we get inspired over there with what are the new trends. You’re always looking at what’s the new trend and what are people looking for. In San Diego, we work with types of products people like. It’s definitely important.”

Focusing on their Ferry Landing location, Ludi acknowledges the community. “Our Coronado location has an amazing environment. First of all, just being at the Ferry Landing with the beautiful view of San Diego. Also, the customers are all really nice. We get a lot of tourists, but the locals are also very supportive of small local businesses.”

Le Parfait Holiday Specials

Creating holiday specials goes beyond a date on a calendar. Ludi shares, “It’s also an opportunity for our team to do more creation. When you’re in the food industry, you like creating new products and getting a little challenge.”

Lunar New Year – Now Through Early February

Ludi shares, “This is the third year in a row we’re doing something for the Lunar New Year. It’s a nice celebration with meaning behind it. The last two years, we did some chocolate decoration for the Lunar New Year. Last year was the year of the dragon and before that was the rabbit, so we had everything in full chocolate.”

For the year of the snake, while Ludi promises there will still be some chocolate, they are really pushing the envelope. “We want to bring some flavors that resonate with the Lunar New Year. What we have is passion fruit, mango, ginger, all those flavors that go well together. That’s what inspired us.”

The Snake Entremet

Snake Entremet is made with crunchy praline, almond biscuit, passionfruit mango & ginger confit, passionfruit mango mousse, and raspberry glaze. The dessert symbolizes renewal and vitality. A perfect way to welcome the new year with sweetness and style!

Note: This is not gluten free

Cost: $18.00

Serving Size: Feeds 2-4 people.

Preorder here or pick up in store. Limited quantities available.

Valentine’s Day

Ludi shares that Valentine’s Day is notably a very big holiday for them. “We wanted to continue to work with flavors that are more pink colors but also with rose and strawberries. This new Valentine’s Day special is in the shape of a heart and has nice chocolate decor on top. I want to emphasize that all the chocolate decors are fully made in house, we’re not buying those – we’re making them from scratch. It’s a lot of fun! It’s big for us to find a style that the customers will like. Then, in terms of flavors, we want to work with flavors that cater to Valentine’s Day. For this one, we have rose lichi and also strawberries. It’s a pretty good combo.”

Valentine’s Day orders can be placed now, with pick up available starting on February 2.

Specials

Find the Les Amoureux special valentine’s cake and heart shaped strawberry cheesecake macarons. The cake is made with almond biscuit, lychee rose raspberry mousse, lychee confit with diced lychee, with a raspberry glaze.

This is gluten free

Cost: $18.00

Serving Size: Feeds 2-3 people.

Preorder here. Available for pick up starting February 1

Addons available: strawberry cheesecake Valentine’s macarons.

Remaining a Small Business Despite Expansion

What Le Parfait wants customers to know, “We’ve been growing, and we now have almost eight stores. People start thinking that we are a big corporate business, which we’re not. It’s really my husband and I with our team. We’re still a family business. We’re doing everything from scratch. We started putting ‘fait maison avec amour’ on all of our pastries which means ‘made in house with love.’ We try to remind people that we’re not a big corporation. Everything we do is from scratch, and we have a strong team behind all of it. We do not buy anything premade.”

Find Le Parfait at the Coronado Ferry Landing

1201 1st St #104, Coronado

