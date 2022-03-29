Le Parfait Restaurant – Straight from Paris to the Ferry Landing

Le Parfait is opening its fifth location and has chosen the Ferry Landing to be its home. The mom and pop shop is owned by Guillaume and Ludi Ryon. Ludi is Parisian and Guillaume lived in Paris for six years himself. Guillaume calls the restaurant, “classic French. We are not trying to do what is perceived as French, we have what is actually in France right now.” As a testament to that, he shares that he was in Paris just a week before this interview. Their first Parisian-inspired café was established in 2013 in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, then came Liberty Public Market. You can also find Le Parfait Paris in Anaheim and Del Mar.

As stated on their Facebook page:

“Le Parfait Paris is driven by the passion and precision of French pastry and reflects a culmination of Parisian-inspired dishes, from flavorful macarons and freshly-baked croissants to baguettes and fruit tarts, using only the freshest ingredients all steeped in centuries-deep French tradition. The boulangerie strives to deliver high quality pastries and baked goods confected traditionally and made fresh daily. Le Parfait Paris is the ideal setting to grab a quick bite and espresso or savor a relaxed meal in true European fashion.”

The Menu

With beginnings at a Farmers’ Market to now having five physical locations, Guillaume credits their success to quality. “We do everything fresh, made in house. The dough, the croissants. It’s a labor of love, but that’s why we do it.” While the restaurant has a focus on café items and desserts, it will be open all day with plenty of savory options as well.

Must tries on the menu depend on who you ask. Guillaume laughs, “I love everything wine and chocolate! The chocolate almond croissant, the Tennessee Bourbon Pecan macaron. There are a lot of things to try.” Hours will be from 8 am to 9 or 10 pm depending on demand. The extensive hours allow for customers to stop most any time of the day for a coffee, their favorite treat, or something more savory such as a sandwich or quiche. The Coronado menu will mirror the Liberty Station menu which can be found here. Check out the Avocado Toast Flight and Nutellacchiatto!

Guillaume has long been looking at Coronado for expansion. He considered opening next to Garage Buona Forchetta where F45 currently operates, but ultimately decided the Ferry Landing is the best fit. “There is easy access at the Ferry Landing with lots of parking. Coronado is touristy but there are a lot of locals and they are the backbone of the community. We all learned with COVID the importance of having local support. They were the ones that kept coming.”

On the Horizon

In addition to the physical space, which will be counter-ordering with tables to sit, Le Parfait also offers catering from their extensive dessert list. Down the road they plan to expand catering to include their savory items, but right now they are focused on current capacity and balancing operational needs. Like catering, classes and events are also on the horizon. Guillaume gushes, “the classes were so popular! Hopefully in the next six months when it’s safe to start again we will.”

Construction on the Ferry Landing space is set to complete at the end of March, with a soft opening the first week of April, and a public opening the following weekend. Le Parfait is currently hiring for all positions – apply here.

Le Parfait

Coronado Ferry Landing

1201 1st St #104, Coronado, CA 92118

