Thursday, November 3, 2022
Coronado Crime Report: Burglary, Underage Drinking, Public Intoxication (10/22-10/28)

1 min.
By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 4th Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

10/22/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way

64 year old male

10/22/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue

35 year old male

10/23/2022: Tampering With a Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

64 year old female

10/24/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Alameda Boulevard and 1st Street

48 year old male

10/24/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Disobeying the Directions of an Official Traffic Control Device – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Palm Avenue

23 year old male

10/26/2022: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

30 year old male

10/26/2022: Assault and Battery – Felony on 2000 block of 2nd Street

68 year old female

10/26/2022: Driving Without a License and Underage Consumption of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 7th Street

19 year old male

10/27/2022: Burglary, Lawful Order and Inspections, and Grand Theft – Felony on Melrose Drive

57 year old female

10/27/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

59 year old male

10/28/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, False Vehicle Registration, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

34 year old male

10/28/2022: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street

42 year old male



