Coronado Crime Report: Burglary, Underage Drinking, Public Intoxication (10/22-10/28)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on 4th Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
10/22/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way
64 year old male
10/22/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue
35 year old male
10/23/2022: Tampering With a Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
64 year old female
10/24/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Alameda Boulevard and 1st Street
48 year old male
10/24/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Disobeying the Directions of an Official Traffic Control Device – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Palm Avenue
23 year old male
10/26/2022: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
30 year old male
10/26/2022: Assault and Battery – Felony on 2000 block of 2nd Street
68 year old female
10/26/2022: Driving Without a License and Underage Consumption of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 7th Street
19 year old male
10/27/2022: Burglary, Lawful Order and Inspections, and Grand Theft – Felony on Melrose Drive
57 year old female
10/27/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
59 year old male
10/28/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, False Vehicle Registration, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue
34 year old male
10/28/2022: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street
42 year old male