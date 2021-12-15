Coronado Crime Report (December 4 through December 10)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Grand Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Grand Theft Report at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue

Victim reported backpack with personal items stolen out of stroller.

Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on B Avenue and Ynez Plaza

No injuries reported. Vehicle and parked vehicle involved.

Petty Theft Report at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue

Victim reported jacket taken from ice skating rink.

Grand Theft Report on 6th Street

Victim reported two bicycles stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported construction tools stolen.

Hit and Run on F Avenue

No injuries reported. Vehicle and parked vehicle involved.

Grand Theft Report on J Avenue

Victim reported bag taken out of truck.

Arrests:

12/4/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of A Avenue

27 year old male

12/5/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

73 year old male

12/5/2021: Battery – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard

29 year old female

12/6/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1400 block of Leyte Road

27 year old male

12/6/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old male

12/7/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male

12/9/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole – Felony on 1100 block of Adella Avenue

63 year old male

12/9/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 7th Street

21 year old male

12/10/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

25 year old male

12/10/2021: Involuntary Detainment due to a Mental Illness – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

24 year old female





