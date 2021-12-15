Coronado Crime Report (December 4 through December 10)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Grand Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Grand Theft Report at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue
Victim reported backpack with personal items stolen out of stroller.
Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on B Avenue and Ynez Plaza
No injuries reported. Vehicle and parked vehicle involved.
Petty Theft Report at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue
Victim reported jacket taken from ice skating rink.
Grand Theft Report on 6th Street
Victim reported two bicycles stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported construction tools stolen.
Hit and Run on F Avenue
No injuries reported. Vehicle and parked vehicle involved.
Grand Theft Report on J Avenue
Victim reported bag taken out of truck.
Arrests:
12/4/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of A Avenue
27 year old male
12/5/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
73 year old male
12/5/2021: Battery – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard
29 year old female
12/6/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1400 block of Leyte Road
27 year old male
12/6/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
27 year old male
12/7/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
26 year old male
12/9/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole – Felony on 1100 block of Adella Avenue
63 year old male
12/9/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 7th Street
21 year old male
12/10/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
25 year old male
12/10/2021: Involuntary Detainment due to a Mental Illness – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue
24 year old female