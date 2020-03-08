Softball: Girls Win Over Chula Vista 6-3

On Thursday, March 5th, the Coronado girls varsity softball team beat Chula Vista High School 6-3 at an away game. The girls head back to Chula Vista on March 10th to take on Otay Ranch. The Islanders’ next home game is Wednesday, March 25th.
Current Overall Team Record is 2-2
Top Performers of Game:
Senior Janessa Hudson 3-4
Sophomore Ila Pecus 2-4, 2 RBI
Senior Katelyn Smith 2-4, RBI
Sophomore pitcher, Marianne Spear, pitched a complete game and threw four strikeouts for the win.
-----
