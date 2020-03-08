Softball: Girls Win Over Chula Vista 6-3

By
Joseph Williamson
-

On Thursday, March 5th, the Coronado girls varsity softball team beat Chula Vista High School 6-3 at an away game. The girls head back to Chula Vista on March 10th to take on Otay Ranch. The Islanders’ next home game is Wednesday, March 25th.

Current Overall Team Record is 2-2

Top Performers of Game:  

Senior Janessa Hudson 3-4
Sophomore Ila Pecus 2-4, 2 RBI
Senior Katelyn Smith 2-4, RBI
Sophomore pitcher, Marianne Spear, pitched a complete game and threw four strikeouts for the win.

 

-----
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

Joseph Williamson
Joseph Williamson
Joseph and his family moved from Chula Vista to Coronado during elementary school. He immediately acclimatized by picking up surfing on his first day on the "island". When not covering CHS Sports, he enjoys surfing, skateboarding and making skate videos with his friends. Joseph is a Digital Art Student in CoSA and loves to travel. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR