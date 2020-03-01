Soccer: Girls Great Season Ends with Defeat in CIF Semifinal Game

On Wednesday, February 26, the girls varsity soccer team hosted the Mustangs of Otay Ranch for a CIF semifinal game. It was the first time the two of these two teams had faced off. The Islanders played well but the Mustangs’ organized offense was too much for them. The Mustangs won 2-0 and went on to win CIF San Diego Section Div. III on Feb. 29 with a 3-2 win over La Jolla Country Day. Captain Riley McGrath’s final thoughts on the season, “It was an amazing season. I am so proud of how our team fought until the last seconds. We’re thankful for all the support we had from not only our school but from our tight community.”

Final Overall Record: 15-6-1

Game Stats:

Otay Ranch                   Coronado
Offsides:        2                               0
Corners:        2                               5
Fouls            14                             10

Shots on Goal

