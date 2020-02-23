Soccer: Girls Advance Through Playoffs with Thrilling OT Win

February 11th: The girls varsity soccer team traveled to Clairemont High School and with an outstanding performance the final score was a 2-0 win for the Islanders.

February 22nd: With a bye for the first round of CIF San Diego Section Division III, the Islanders headed into the quarterfinals against Sage Creek. As one of few weekend games on the Islanders schedule, students and supporters of the team were out in force as the two schools put it all on the line. The whole duration of the game was stressful. The first half ended at 1-1 and the second at 3-3. As the clock went into overtime, sophomore Riley McGrath sent a powerful shot straight into the top of the bar. You could hear the whole crowd gasp as if that was their last chance. It was just seconds after the ball came back down when junior Ella Worthy was there to kick it right into the goal. The crowd went wild as the Islanders won 4-3.

Current Overall Record: 15-5-1

The Islanders will play Otay Ranch at home game on Wednesday, February 26 for the semifinal.

Ella Worthy standing tall
Riley McGrath speeding to the ball
Sydney Slaughter
Ella Oden maintaining position
Riley McGrath returning the ball
Head Coach Mike Costaglio
Daisy Cuthbert
Riley Mcgrath

 

