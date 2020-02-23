Basketball: Boys Move Forward with Two CIF Playoff Wins

February 18th: On Tuesday, the Islanders played at home against San Dieguito Academy for the first round of playoffs for CIF San Diego Section – Division III. The Islanders couldn’t find their groove for the first several minutes of the game but came back strong in the second quarter. The final score of the game was a win, 53-36.

February 21st: After Tuesday’s win, the Islanders headed into the quarterfinal game much calmer. The team knows what they can do and knows how capable they are. The Islanders outplayed West Hills from the beginning. The final score of the game was a win, 63-39.

Current Overall Record: 20-9

The Islanders’ semifinal playoff game is at home on Tuesday, February 25th at 7:00 pm against Eastlake.

Wayne Mckinney going for the slam
Mike Cunningham playing tight defense
Kieran Ashley & Ryan Hoyt talking strategy before the inbound
Jack Hacker jump shot
Wayne Mckinney catching some hangtime
Wayne Mckinney driving in

 

