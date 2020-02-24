Water Polo: Girls Season Comes to an End

By
Joseph Williamson
-

On February 18th the Islander girls defeated University City High School 10-8. This win gave the team a lot of momentum headed into their Saturday match.

On Saturday, February 21, the girls traveled to La Jolla for a 3:00 pm start against Del Norte High school. The season has been anything but easy. With the high placement of conference teams, the Islanders have lost six out of the six conference games. The girls played well but unfortunately the final score was a season ending 8-5 loss.

Final Overall Record: 5-12

-----
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

Joseph Williamson
Joseph Williamson
Joseph and his family moved from Chula Vista to Coronado during elementary school. He immediately acclimatized by picking up surfing on his first day on the "island". When not covering CHS Sports, he enjoys surfing, skateboarding and making skate videos with his friends. Joseph is a Digital Art Student in CoSA and loves to travel. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR