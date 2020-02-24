Water Polo: Girls Season Comes to an End

On February 18th the Islander girls defeated University City High School 10-8. This win gave the team a lot of momentum headed into their Saturday match.

On Saturday, February 21, the girls traveled to La Jolla for a 3:00 pm start against Del Norte High school. The season has been anything but easy. With the high placement of conference teams, the Islanders have lost six out of the six conference games. The girls played well but unfortunately the final score was a season ending 8-5 loss.

Final Overall Record: 5-12