Basketball: Playoffs Continue for Coronado Boys and Girls

Girls Varsity Basketball

February 11: On Tuesday, the Islander girls faced off against the Point Loma Pointers. Although the Islanders performed well, it wasn’t enough for a win. The final score was 50-37.

February 13: On Thursday, the girls returned for a game against Patrick Henry. The final score was almost a blowout, 50-9, a victory for the Islanders.

Current Overall Record: 18-12

The team’s next home game is Wednesday, February 19 @ 7:00 pm against Escondido Charter

All Photos By Dylan Walker

Boys Varsity Basketball

February 11: On Tuesday, the Islanders headed to Mira Mesa to play the Mauraders. The first half had the two teams almost even, but the Islanders took over in the second half. The final score of the game was 78-47, an Islander win.

Below are game highlights shared from MaxPreps:

February 13: On Thursday, Islanders played at home against the Patrick Henry Patriots. The Islanders dominated the full duration of the game and showed no signs of weakness. The final score was 53-28.

Current Overall record: 18-9

The Islanders next game is Tuesday, February 18 @ 7:00 pm at home against San Dieguito Academy.

