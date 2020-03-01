Tae Kwon Do Offered at the Coronado Community Center

“Charyut!” The Sabum or esteemed coach of the Tae Kwon Do class uses this Korean command meaning “attention” often. Korean martial artists developed Tae Kwon Do in the 1940s drawing on their experience with other martial arts such as karate and indeginous Korean martial arts traditions such as Taekkyon, Subak and Gwonbeop. It is primarily a kicking art and places emphasis on spinning and jumping kicks, side and roundhouse kicks and head-height kicks. Currently, Tae Kwon Do is the most popular martial art and is even an event in the Olympics.

Begin a martial arts journey in the Tae Kwon Do class offered by Coronado Recreation and Golf Services. This physical sport focuses on mastering self-control. Participants of this training will learn to master the tenets of Tae Kwon Do: courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control, and indomitable spirit. Charyut!

The March Tae Kwon Do class is on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for children ages 4 – 6 years old and 6:30-7:30 p.m. for children ages 6 – 17 years old. The cost is $110 for residents and $120 for nonresidents.

To sign up or receive additional information, visit the Coronado Community Center located at 1845 Strand Way, call (619) 522-7342, or visit www.coronado.ca.us/recreation