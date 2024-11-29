Sunday, December 1, 2024
Letters to Santa: North Pole Express Mailbox Open Dec. 2-16, 2024

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Santa’s North Pole Express Mailbox will be open from December 2 to 16 in the lobby of the Coronado Community Center (1845 Strand Way)! Write your wish list, drop it off, and receive a reply from Santa himself. Don’t forget to spill the beans about your niceness (or a bit of naughtiness) this year.

Mailbox Location: Community Center Lobby
Dates: Dec. 2-16
Address to: Santa Claus / North Pole Express Mail
Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for faster replies.
Questions? Call (619) 522-7342.

Let the holiday fun and this magical tradition begin!



City of Coronado
http://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

Ronald Jones (1933-2024)