Monday, November 25, 2024
Creative Party Games – Thursday Evenings

Looking to add some fun to your week? Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center for Creative Party Games. This lively gathering brings people together to enjoy timeless and modern party games like Codenames, Wavelength, Spot-It, and Charades.

Led by a passionate volunteer, sessions will take place every Thursday from 4 to 6 pm, starting December 5 and running through January 9. Whether you’re a seasoned game enthusiast or just curious to try something new, come enjoy an engaging and laughter-filled evening with others who love to play.

This program is free to attend. Registration is encouraged. For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.



