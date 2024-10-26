Explore the Charm of Julian

Join us for a delightful day trip to Julian on November 20, 2024, hosted by the John D. Spreckels Center. We’ll depart at 9:15 AM and return by 2:45 PM, offering you a perfect escape to this charming small town.

Experience Julian’s unique atmosphere as you stroll through local shops or indulge in a slice of the town’s famous apple pie. This excursion promises a wonderful blend of relaxation and adventure, making it a perfect getaway.

The fee for this trip is $40 for residents and $45 for non-residents. Don’t forget to bring a hat, comfortable walking shoes, and plenty of water to keep you refreshed throughout the day.

Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited. For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street. We look forward to seeing you there!





