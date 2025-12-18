Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary welcomes new board

On October 29, the Coronado Hospital Auxiliary installed its new Board of Directors, marking the beginning of the organization’s 67th year. Its mission is to serve the hospital, its patients and the community in promoting health and welfare.

Officers of the Board are Ann Alves – President, Cathy McJannet – Vice President, Richard Hoffmann – Treasurer, Heather Gregory – Recording Secretary, and Dorene Friedman – Corresponding Secretary. Ann, Cathy, and Richard are new officers and Heather and Dorene have returned to their positions for another year.

During the past year, Auxiliary volunteers contributed 10,393 hours of service, working in over 28 positions around the hospital. Additionally, volunteers staff the Meals on Wheels outreach to Coronado homes, delivering about 5,000 meals each year.

The Auxiliary raises funds through member dues and donations, vendor sales, the Summer and Holiday Fairs, plus sales at the Gift Shop (located in the pharmacy) and the Second Best Thrift Shop (located next to the emergency room entrance).

Over the years, funds raised by the Auxiliary have provided a piano, physical therapy chairs, ventilator carts, and much more. Pet and music therapy programs were added, along with the ever-popular cookie baking in the lobby. The quilt and afghan committee members make blankets for patients at the Villa and the hospital’s sub-acute unit.

In 2025, the Auxiliary initiated a new pledge of $25,000 for the hospital’s Primary Stroke Center and $5000 for Katy Green and Cathy McJannet Nursing Scholarships. In the past few years, the Auxiliary has contributed over $150,000 to the new Emergency Room and ICU facilities.

The Auxiliary always welcomes new volunteers. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 619-522-3675.





